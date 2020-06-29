5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 BR/2BA Ortega Park Home with LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - AVAILABLE NOW - Convenient to NAS Jax, Orange Park Mall, Shopping & Restaurants. Located in Ortega Park. This beautiful home with lake view offers a large open living room, spacious dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen. Master bath has garden tub and walk-in shower. Beautiful tile flooring in living, dining & kitchen areas; bedrooms all have wall-to-wall carpet. Enjoy peaceful afternoons on the screened patio & paved deck area with lake view. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Pets on Case by Case Basis.



(RLNE3193467)