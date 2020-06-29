All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD

5482 Turkey Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

5482 Turkey Creek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 BR/2BA Ortega Park Home with LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - AVAILABLE NOW - Convenient to NAS Jax, Orange Park Mall, Shopping & Restaurants. Located in Ortega Park. This beautiful home with lake view offers a large open living room, spacious dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen. Master bath has garden tub and walk-in shower. Beautiful tile flooring in living, dining & kitchen areas; bedrooms all have wall-to-wall carpet. Enjoy peaceful afternoons on the screened patio & paved deck area with lake view. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Pets on Case by Case Basis.

(RLNE3193467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD have any available units?
5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD have?
Some of 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD offer parking?
No, 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD have a pool?
No, 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5482 TURKEY CREEK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

