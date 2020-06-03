546 W 49TH ST

Amenities
Property Id: 92728
CALL (954)945-0566
Charming recently renovated 3/1 home
House is move in ready.
Fill an application today!
We ask for First month plus deposit $950.00
PETS are welcome
Pet Deposit $150 per pet (nonrefundable).
Pet Rent $25 per pet monthly (no more than 2 pets allowed).
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Tenant responsible for front/back yard lawn.
Please reply if you are interested in this house, it will no last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92728
