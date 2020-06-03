546 W 49TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

EDAP INVESTMENTS LLC - Property Id: 92728



CALL (954)945-0566

Charming recently renovated 3/1 home

House is move in ready.

Fill an application today!

We ask for First month plus deposit $950.00

PETS are welcome

Pet Deposit $150 per pet (nonrefundable).

Pet Rent $25 per pet monthly (no more than 2 pets allowed).

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Tenant responsible for front/back yard lawn.

Please reply if you are interested in this house, it will no last long!

