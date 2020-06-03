All apartments in Jacksonville
546 W 49TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

546 W 49TH ST

546 W 49th St · No Longer Available
Location

546 W 49th St, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EDAP INVESTMENTS LLC - Property Id: 92728

CALL (954)945-0566
Charming recently renovated 3/1 home
House is move in ready.
Fill an application today!
We ask for First month plus deposit $950.00
PETS are welcome
Pet Deposit $150 per pet (nonrefundable).
Pet Rent $25 per pet monthly (no more than 2 pets allowed).
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Tenant responsible for front/back yard lawn.
Please reply if you are interested in this house, it will no last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92728
Property Id 92728

(RLNE4599939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 W 49TH ST have any available units?
546 W 49TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 W 49TH ST have?
Some of 546 W 49TH ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 W 49TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
546 W 49TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 W 49TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 W 49TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 546 W 49TH ST offer parking?
No, 546 W 49TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 546 W 49TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 W 49TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 W 49TH ST have a pool?
No, 546 W 49TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 546 W 49TH ST have accessible units?
No, 546 W 49TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 546 W 49TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 W 49TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
