5428 Stanford Road - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Available May 18, 2020. Beautifully appointed furnished corporate Lakewood townhome rental overlooks water and wooded preserve. Available for short term or long term rental. Finished basement has wet bar, wine cooler and lots of room to be a family room or fantastic ''man cave''. Opens out to paver deck and new outdoor kitchen right on the water! Plantation shutters and exquisite lighting throughout home. Fantastic custom kitchen with granite countertops, under cabinet lighting & fluted glass cabinet doors, s/steel appliances. Formal living & dining rooms have wood floors and open out to a awning covered balcony with tranquil views of water & woods! All bedrooms on top floor and all have wood floors. Attached 1 car garage has oak cabinets and auto-opener. Lawn maintenance included.