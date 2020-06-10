All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:45 AM

5428 Stanford Road - 1

5428 Stanford Road · (904) 616-1234
Location

5428 Stanford Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2328 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available May 18, 2020. Beautifully appointed furnished corporate Lakewood townhome rental overlooks water and wooded preserve. Available for short term or long term rental. Finished basement has wet bar, wine cooler and lots of room to be a family room or fantastic ''man cave''. Opens out to paver deck and new outdoor kitchen right on the water! Plantation shutters and exquisite lighting throughout home. Fantastic custom kitchen with granite countertops, under cabinet lighting & fluted glass cabinet doors, s/steel appliances. Formal living & dining rooms have wood floors and open out to a awning covered balcony with tranquil views of water & woods! All bedrooms on top floor and all have wood floors. Attached 1 car garage has oak cabinets and auto-opener. Lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 Stanford Road - 1 have any available units?
5428 Stanford Road - 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 Stanford Road - 1 have?
Some of 5428 Stanford Road - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Stanford Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Stanford Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Stanford Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5428 Stanford Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5428 Stanford Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5428 Stanford Road - 1 does offer parking.
Does 5428 Stanford Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 Stanford Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Stanford Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 5428 Stanford Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5428 Stanford Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5428 Stanford Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Stanford Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5428 Stanford Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
