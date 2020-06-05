All apartments in Jacksonville
5409 Turkey Creek Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5409 Turkey Creek Ct

5409 Turkey Creek Court · (800) 433-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5409 Turkey Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS **

With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.

LOVELY, STUCCO FRONT HOME has 10 foot ceiling, this home has formal living and dining rooms, kitchen with all appliances and Oak cabinets includes breakfast nook that opens to family room and screened porch, split bedrooms with master ensuite, garden tub, his and hers sinks, double insulated pull out windows, fenced back yard, easy access to highway, base, shops, dining, school...

Register now and we will email you full Dream America program details: https://www.dreamamerica.com/contact_us

(RLNE5406435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Turkey Creek Ct have any available units?
5409 Turkey Creek Ct has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 Turkey Creek Ct have?
Some of 5409 Turkey Creek Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Turkey Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Turkey Creek Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Turkey Creek Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Turkey Creek Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Turkey Creek Ct offer parking?
No, 5409 Turkey Creek Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5409 Turkey Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Turkey Creek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Turkey Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 5409 Turkey Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Turkey Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 5409 Turkey Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Turkey Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Turkey Creek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
