Jacksonville, FL
5359 Lexington Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5359 Lexington Ave

5359 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5359 Lexington Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11146580cc ----
This home is a spacious 3 bedroom and 1 bath at 1,272 square feet. Large family room area and plenty of storage space in the kitchen Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! 50% off first month\'s rent if FULL deposit is received by 02/15!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5359 Lexington Ave have any available units?
5359 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5359 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5359 Lexington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5359 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5359 Lexington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5359 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 5359 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5359 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5359 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5359 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 5359 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5359 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 5359 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5359 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5359 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5359 Lexington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5359 Lexington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
