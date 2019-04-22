5333 Oaktrail Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Brand New Construction Available for Rent! $400 off second month's rent with immediate move in! - Brand NEW construction. NO HOA! Paver driveway leads to a 3 bed, 2 bath home with open floorplan concept, high ceilings, welcoming gray walls, vinyl plank wood floors, 2 panel doors, 5'' baseboards, ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen island, white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, including microwave. Walk in Closet in master bedroom, inside laundry, covered back porch & one car garage. A LOT of HOUSE at an AFFORDABLE Price!



