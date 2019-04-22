All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
5333 Oaktrail Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

5333 Oaktrail Lane

5333 Oak Trail Ln · (904) 354-6646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5333 Oak Trail Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5333 Oaktrail Lane · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction Available for Rent! $400 off second month's rent with immediate move in! - Brand NEW construction. NO HOA! Paver driveway leads to a 3 bed, 2 bath home with open floorplan concept, high ceilings, welcoming gray walls, vinyl plank wood floors, 2 panel doors, 5'' baseboards, ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen island, white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, including microwave. Walk in Closet in master bedroom, inside laundry, covered back porch & one car garage. A LOT of HOUSE at an AFFORDABLE Price!

$400 off second month's rent with immediate move in!

(RLNE5532667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 Oaktrail Lane have any available units?
5333 Oaktrail Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5333 Oaktrail Lane have?
Some of 5333 Oaktrail Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 Oaktrail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Oaktrail Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 Oaktrail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5333 Oaktrail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5333 Oaktrail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5333 Oaktrail Lane does offer parking.
Does 5333 Oaktrail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5333 Oaktrail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 Oaktrail Lane have a pool?
No, 5333 Oaktrail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5333 Oaktrail Lane have accessible units?
No, 5333 Oaktrail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 Oaktrail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5333 Oaktrail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
