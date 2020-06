Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LAKESHORE HOME FOR RENT All brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in quiet Lakeshore convenient to shopping and dining. Wood floors in living room, formal dining room and hallway. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout the home. Updated kitchen (R,R, DW) with butcher block countertops. W/D hookups in large laundry storage room, huge fenced backyard, some pets considered, no smoking {AVlb dsw pm} avail now