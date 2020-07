Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Be the FIRST to live in this Brand NEW construction. NO HOA, NO CDD FEE! Paver driveway leads to a 3 bed, 2 bath home with open floor-plan concept, high ceilings, welcoming gray walls, vinyl plank wood floors, 2 panel doors, 5'' baseboards, ceiling fans. Kitchen island, white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, including microwave. Walk in Closet in master bedroom, inside laundry, covered back porch & one car garage. Close to everything! Available in July!