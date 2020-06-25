All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
5221 Glen Alan Court South
5221 Glen Alan Court South

5221 Glen Alan Court South · No Longer Available
Location

5221 Glen Alan Court South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 Glen Alan Court South have any available units?
5221 Glen Alan Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5221 Glen Alan Court South have?
Some of 5221 Glen Alan Court South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 Glen Alan Court South currently offering any rent specials?
5221 Glen Alan Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 Glen Alan Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5221 Glen Alan Court South is pet friendly.
Does 5221 Glen Alan Court South offer parking?
Yes, 5221 Glen Alan Court South offers parking.
Does 5221 Glen Alan Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 Glen Alan Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 Glen Alan Court South have a pool?
No, 5221 Glen Alan Court South does not have a pool.
Does 5221 Glen Alan Court South have accessible units?
No, 5221 Glen Alan Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 Glen Alan Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5221 Glen Alan Court South does not have units with dishwashers.
