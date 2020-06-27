5220 Lexington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment - Property Id: 149585



Come see this cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. This apartment comes with a kitchen that has all appliances. This property also includes a spacious front yard for the complex to share. Close to shopping and major highways. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $630 and Security Deposit: $630. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149585p

Property Id 149585



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5285150)