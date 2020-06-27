All apartments in Jacksonville
5220 Lexington Ave
5220 Lexington Ave

5220 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5220 Lexington Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment - Property Id: 149585

Come see this cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. This apartment comes with a kitchen that has all appliances. This property also includes a spacious front yard for the complex to share. Close to shopping and major highways. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $630 and Security Deposit: $630. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149585p
Property Id 149585

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 Lexington Ave have any available units?
5220 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5220 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5220 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5220 Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5220 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 5220 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5220 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 5220 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5220 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 5220 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5220 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5220 Lexington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5220 Lexington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
