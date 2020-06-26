5050 Acre Estates Drive West

Amenities
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom red brick home
•Open floor plan
•Ceramic tile in living areas and bathrooms
•New carpet in bedrooms
•Living & dining combo
•Kitchen offers: Breakfast bar, eat-in area, all white appliances, pantry closet and opening into living area
•Walk-in closets
•Fenced backyard with large barbeque pit in corner
•Two car garage
•This home is located on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood.
NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary- application available at www.DuvalRealtyInc.com, $50 app fee
' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.