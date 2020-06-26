5050 Acre Estates Drive West

Amenities

•3 bedroom/2 bathroom red brick home

•Open floor plan

•Ceramic tile in living areas and bathrooms

•New carpet in bedrooms

•Living & dining combo

•Kitchen offers: Breakfast bar, eat-in area, all white appliances, pantry closet and opening into living area

•Walk-in closets

•Fenced backyard with large barbeque pit in corner

•Two car garage



•This home is located on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood.



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary- application available at www.DuvalRealtyInc.com, $50 app fee



' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.