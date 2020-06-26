All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:39 PM

5050 Acre Estates Drive West

5050 Acres Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5050 Acres Estates Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom red brick home
•Open floor plan
•Ceramic tile in living areas and bathrooms
•New carpet in bedrooms
•Living & dining combo
•Kitchen offers: Breakfast bar, eat-in area, all white appliances, pantry closet and opening into living area
•Walk-in closets
•Fenced backyard with large barbeque pit in corner
•Two car garage

•This home is located on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood.

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary- application available at www.DuvalRealtyInc.com, $50 app fee

' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Acre Estates Drive West have any available units?
5050 Acre Estates Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 Acre Estates Drive West have?
Some of 5050 Acre Estates Drive West's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Acre Estates Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Acre Estates Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Acre Estates Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 Acre Estates Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 5050 Acre Estates Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Acre Estates Drive West offers parking.
Does 5050 Acre Estates Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 Acre Estates Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Acre Estates Drive West have a pool?
No, 5050 Acre Estates Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 5050 Acre Estates Drive West have accessible units?
No, 5050 Acre Estates Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Acre Estates Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 Acre Estates Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.

