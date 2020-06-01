All apartments in Jacksonville
4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY

4836 Ashley Manor Way · No Longer Available
Location

4836 Ashley Manor Way, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Beacon Hills and Harbour

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-maintained 3 bed/2 bath home conveniently located to NS Mayport! This move-in ready home is located on a quiet street and has everything to offer from new stainless appliances, wood laminate flooring, brick fireplace, and a desirable split bedroom floor plan. The kitchen flows into the living room which makes it perfect for entertaining. Enjoy outdoor living with an oversized fenced-in backyard featuring a pavered patio with plenty of room for patio furniture and a grill. Available now. Non-smokers only, please. Pets welcome upon approval with a non-refundable $250 per pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have any available units?
4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have?
Some of 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY is pet friendly.
Does 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY does offer parking.
Does 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have a pool?
No, 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have accessible units?
No, 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4836 ASHLEY MANOR WAY has units with dishwashers.
