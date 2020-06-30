All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4833 Kingsbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4833 Kingsbury Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:37 PM

4833 Kingsbury Street

4833 Kingsbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4833 Kingsbury Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cute bungalow with new roof, stainless appliances, granite countertops, new AC, in the Murray Hill area!

Features:

- Enormous Kitchen
- Covered front porch
- Central HVAC

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4833 Kingsbury Street have any available units?
4833 Kingsbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4833 Kingsbury Street have?
Some of 4833 Kingsbury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4833 Kingsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
4833 Kingsbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4833 Kingsbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 4833 Kingsbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4833 Kingsbury Street offer parking?
No, 4833 Kingsbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 4833 Kingsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4833 Kingsbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4833 Kingsbury Street have a pool?
No, 4833 Kingsbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 4833 Kingsbury Street have accessible units?
No, 4833 Kingsbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4833 Kingsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4833 Kingsbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia