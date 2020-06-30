4833 Kingsbury Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel air conditioning

Cute bungalow with new roof, stainless appliances, granite countertops, new AC, in the Murray Hill area!



Features:



- Enormous Kitchen

- Covered front porch

- Central HVAC



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.