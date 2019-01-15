All apartments in Jacksonville
478 E 45th St

478 East 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

478 East 45th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a1fe490e5 ---- Home sweet home to a renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with bonus room! This beautiful home features beautiful new vinyl plank floors, arched openings, updated kitchen with new cabinets and appliances, updated bathroom with custom tile shower. Corner lot with plenty of space, MUST SEE! Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. Apply online! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 478 E 45th St have any available units?
478 E 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 478 E 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
478 E 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 E 45th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 478 E 45th St is pet friendly.
Does 478 E 45th St offer parking?
No, 478 E 45th St does not offer parking.
Does 478 E 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 478 E 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 E 45th St have a pool?
No, 478 E 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 478 E 45th St have accessible units?
No, 478 E 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 478 E 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 478 E 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 478 E 45th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 478 E 45th St has units with air conditioning.

