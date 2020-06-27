4652 Redwood Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss out on this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot just minutes from San Marco! This home features a great open floor plan with dark wood flooring, updated kitchen with black granite countertops contrasting nicely with the white cabinetry. Built in shelves, fireplace and more in the spacious living room adjacent to your formal dining room. Huge master en suite has Jacuzzi tub, shower, and plenty of space on your vanity. Backyard has a wooden deck, fenced yard and a 1 car garage with extra large storage room. Located near desirable Hendricks Ave Elementary and more!

Renter's Insurance Required

Resident Benefit package: $15/mo

DOGS ONLY under 80lbs considered. 2 max. Breed restrictions apply. Nonrefundable pet fee: $350 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/mo per pet.