All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4652 Redwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4652 Redwood Ave
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

4652 Redwood Ave

4652 Redwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lakewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4652 Redwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot just minutes from San Marco! This home features a great open floor plan with dark wood flooring, updated kitchen with black granite countertops contrasting nicely with the white cabinetry. Built in shelves, fireplace and more in the spacious living room adjacent to your formal dining room. Huge master en suite has Jacuzzi tub, shower, and plenty of space on your vanity. Backyard has a wooden deck, fenced yard and a 1 car garage with extra large storage room. Located near desirable Hendricks Ave Elementary and more!
Renter's Insurance Required
Resident Benefit package: $15/mo
DOGS ONLY under 80lbs considered. 2 max. Breed restrictions apply. Nonrefundable pet fee: $350 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/mo per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 Redwood Ave have any available units?
4652 Redwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4652 Redwood Ave have?
Some of 4652 Redwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4652 Redwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4652 Redwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 Redwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4652 Redwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4652 Redwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4652 Redwood Ave offers parking.
Does 4652 Redwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4652 Redwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 Redwood Ave have a pool?
No, 4652 Redwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4652 Redwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4652 Redwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 Redwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4652 Redwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia