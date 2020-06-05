Rent Calculator
4639 Fredricksburg Ave.
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM
1 of 7
4639 Fredricksburg Ave.
4639 Fredericksburg Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4639 Fredericksburg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
2/1 Single family home available now! 32208 - Don't let this two bedroom single family home pass you by! Property features laminate flooring, large back yard, bonus room and carpeting.
(RLNE4921185)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. have any available units?
4639 Fredricksburg Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4639 Fredricksburg Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. offer parking?
No, 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. have a pool?
No, 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4639 Fredricksburg Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
