4574 REED BARK LN

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

Master-on-main! Spacious and Inviting home with over 2900 square feet of comfort, great for everyday living or entertaining. First floor master suite/walk-in-closet, master bath with double sink and Jacuzzi. Great kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, dining area with sliding glass doors to a delightful Florida room, large backyard with pavers, great for entertaining. Formal Dining & Living room, great room with Fireplace. Second floor with loft, 2 good size bedrooms and huge bonus room. 3.5 Bathrooms in total. Landscaping included! Excellent location close to St. Johns Town Center, JTB and about 15 minutes to the beach. Enjoy Community pool. Available Immediately... ''Small'' non-agressive dog may be allowed.