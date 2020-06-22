All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4574 REED BARK LN

4574 Reedbark Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4574 Reedbark Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Master-on-main! Spacious and Inviting home with over 2900 square feet of comfort, great for everyday living or entertaining. First floor master suite/walk-in-closet, master bath with double sink and Jacuzzi. Great kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, dining area with sliding glass doors to a delightful Florida room, large backyard with pavers, great for entertaining. Formal Dining & Living room, great room with Fireplace. Second floor with loft, 2 good size bedrooms and huge bonus room. 3.5 Bathrooms in total. Landscaping included! Excellent location close to St. Johns Town Center, JTB and about 15 minutes to the beach. Enjoy Community pool. Available Immediately... ''Small'' non-agressive dog may be allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4574 REED BARK LN have any available units?
4574 REED BARK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4574 REED BARK LN have?
Some of 4574 REED BARK LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4574 REED BARK LN currently offering any rent specials?
4574 REED BARK LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4574 REED BARK LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4574 REED BARK LN is pet friendly.
Does 4574 REED BARK LN offer parking?
No, 4574 REED BARK LN does not offer parking.
Does 4574 REED BARK LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4574 REED BARK LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4574 REED BARK LN have a pool?
Yes, 4574 REED BARK LN has a pool.
Does 4574 REED BARK LN have accessible units?
No, 4574 REED BARK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4574 REED BARK LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4574 REED BARK LN has units with dishwashers.
