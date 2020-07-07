4558 Glendas Meadow Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e24fb66073 ---- This beautiful craftsman style home is the brand new home of your dreams! Located in the Glenda\'s Meadow Phase II neighborhood, these homes feature a welcoming entryway through a Craftsman Door. The hallway then leads you into the 1,526 sq.ft. space including your Open Kitchen and Family Room. New Stainless Steel Appliances, and 2 Car Garage. The pictures do not do this home justice! See the home yourself before it\'s too late.Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply Online Today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.