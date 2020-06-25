4540 ASTRAL ST

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MURRAY HILL 2ND STORY GARAGE APARTMENT FOR RENT - From 5 points, Post St west, left on Hamilton St, right on Astral St, to property on the left. 1 BR, 1 BA, living room, eat in kitchen area, kitchen (R/R/MW), window AC, space heating, vinyl flooring, 576 sf, washer/dryer, storage, 1 car space, 24 hr exterior video surveillance, $900 sec dep, 1 yr lease, may consider cats w/NRPF, outside smoking only. Electric, water and sewer included. Apartment is not furnished. An additional $75 will be added to the rent for extra utility usage if there's more than one tenant. [OV mg] available now