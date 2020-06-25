4540 ASTRAL ST

Amenities
MURRAY HILL 2ND STORY GARAGE APARTMENT FOR RENT - From 5 points, Post St west, left on Hamilton St, right on Astral St, to property on the left. 1 BR, 1 BA, living room, eat in kitchen area, kitchen (R/R/MW), window AC, space heating, vinyl flooring, 576 sf, washer/dryer, storage, 1 car space, 24 hr exterior video surveillance, $900 sec dep, 1 yr lease, may consider cats w/NRPF, outside smoking only. Electric, water and sewer included. Apartment is not furnished. An additional $75 will be added to the rent for extra utility usage if there's more than one tenant. [OV mg] available now