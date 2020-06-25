All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4540 ASTRAL ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4540 ASTRAL ST
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

4540 ASTRAL ST

4540 Astral Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4540 Astral Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MURRAY HILL 2ND STORY GARAGE APARTMENT FOR RENT - From 5 points, Post St west, left on Hamilton St, right on Astral St, to property on the left. 1 BR, 1 BA, living room, eat in kitchen area, kitchen (R/R/MW), window AC, space heating, vinyl flooring, 576 sf, washer/dryer, storage, 1 car space, 24 hr exterior video surveillance, $900 sec dep, 1 yr lease, may consider cats w/NRPF, outside smoking only. Electric, water and sewer included. Apartment is not furnished. An additional $75 will be added to the rent for extra utility usage if there's more than one tenant. [OV mg] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 ASTRAL ST have any available units?
4540 ASTRAL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 ASTRAL ST have?
Some of 4540 ASTRAL ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 ASTRAL ST currently offering any rent specials?
4540 ASTRAL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 ASTRAL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 ASTRAL ST is pet friendly.
Does 4540 ASTRAL ST offer parking?
Yes, 4540 ASTRAL ST offers parking.
Does 4540 ASTRAL ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 ASTRAL ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 ASTRAL ST have a pool?
No, 4540 ASTRAL ST does not have a pool.
Does 4540 ASTRAL ST have accessible units?
No, 4540 ASTRAL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 ASTRAL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 ASTRAL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia