4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR

4512 Congressional Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Congressional Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Spacious 3 story townhome in the well sought out St Johns Town Center! Georgetown is conveniently located next to Publix and walking distance to shops and restaurants of the Town Center as well as the new Top Golf Venue!This stunning townhome has 2,142 sq. ft. of living space. It is 3 stories with a single car attached garage. Upon entering the townhome you have one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs with a walk-in shower. On the second level there is a large open kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a quiet patio off attached to the kitchen. On the second floor, there is also a half bathroom and large living room with wood floors. The top floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and the washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR have any available units?
4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR have?
Some of 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR currently offering any rent specials?
4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR pet-friendly?
No, 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR offer parking?
Yes, 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR offers parking.
Does 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR have a pool?
No, 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR does not have a pool.
Does 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR have accessible units?
No, 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR does not have units with dishwashers.

