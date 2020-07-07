4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Spacious 3 story townhome in the well sought out St Johns Town Center! Georgetown is conveniently located next to Publix and walking distance to shops and restaurants of the Town Center as well as the new Top Golf Venue!This stunning townhome has 2,142 sq. ft. of living space. It is 3 stories with a single car attached garage. Upon entering the townhome you have one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs with a walk-in shower. On the second level there is a large open kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a quiet patio off attached to the kitchen. On the second floor, there is also a half bathroom and large living room with wood floors. The top floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and the washer/dryer.