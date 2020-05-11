4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Welcome home to a newly updated 2BR/2BA unit with a great view of the fountains and Deerwood Lake from your screened balcony. Very quiet, secure access climate-controlled elevator building with parking garage and storage room on ground floor. Kitchen appliances are stainless and less than a year old. Laundry appliances are two years old. Floors are luxury vinyl plank and tile. Unit has been freshly painted. Master bath has a jetted tub and a walk-in shower with a walk-in closet. Split bedroom layout with lots of large windows and window treatments in the bedrooms. This condo is locally owned and managed. Location is convenient to Tinseltown and St. Johns Town Center. Close to JTB, Southside Blvd.and just fiteen minutes to downtown. You really owe it to yourself to see this unit!