Last updated July 13 2019 at 11:48 AM

4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY

4480 Deerwood Lake Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

4480 Deerwood Lake Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to a newly updated 2BR/2BA unit with a great view of the fountains and Deerwood Lake from your screened balcony. Very quiet, secure access climate-controlled elevator building with parking garage and storage room on ground floor. Kitchen appliances are stainless and less than a year old. Laundry appliances are two years old. Floors are luxury vinyl plank and tile. Unit has been freshly painted. Master bath has a jetted tub and a walk-in shower with a walk-in closet. Split bedroom layout with lots of large windows and window treatments in the bedrooms. This condo is locally owned and managed. Location is convenient to Tinseltown and St. Johns Town Center. Close to JTB, Southside Blvd.and just fiteen minutes to downtown. You really owe it to yourself to see this unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY have any available units?
4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY have?
Some of 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY offers parking.
Does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY have a pool?
Yes, 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY has a pool.
Does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY have accessible units?
No, 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4480 DEERWOOD LAKE PKWY has units with dishwashers.
