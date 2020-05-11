All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4452 FRIDEN DR
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

4452 FRIDEN DR

4452 Friden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4452 Friden Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated! Updated, cozy, and ready to be your new home! Close to downtown and public transportation. Housing vouchers accepted and quick move in is available. Your search ends here so give us a call to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4452 FRIDEN DR have any available units?
4452 FRIDEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4452 FRIDEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
4452 FRIDEN DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4452 FRIDEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 4452 FRIDEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4452 FRIDEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 4452 FRIDEN DR does offer parking.
Does 4452 FRIDEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4452 FRIDEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4452 FRIDEN DR have a pool?
No, 4452 FRIDEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 4452 FRIDEN DR have accessible units?
No, 4452 FRIDEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4452 FRIDEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4452 FRIDEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4452 FRIDEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4452 FRIDEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
