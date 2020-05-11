Recently renovated! Updated, cozy, and ready to be your new home! Close to downtown and public transportation. Housing vouchers accepted and quick move in is available. Your search ends here so give us a call to schedule your showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4452 FRIDEN DR have any available units?
4452 FRIDEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.