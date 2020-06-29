All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

4447 Melvin Circle West

4447 Melvin Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

4447 Melvin Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
range
This spacious well-maintained home is conveniently located within minutes of shopping and I295. The family room is huge and the master has lots of closet space. HUGE BACKYARD and WALK-IN CLOSET!
This beautiful Home will be available after Feb 25

Open House will be on Saturday Feb 25 and Feb 26 from 10am to 6pm. Please e-mail or text me at 516-369-6540 to confirm your appointment to view this house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 Melvin Circle West have any available units?
4447 Melvin Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4447 Melvin Circle West have?
Some of 4447 Melvin Circle West's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4447 Melvin Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
4447 Melvin Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 Melvin Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4447 Melvin Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 4447 Melvin Circle West offer parking?
No, 4447 Melvin Circle West does not offer parking.
Does 4447 Melvin Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4447 Melvin Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 Melvin Circle West have a pool?
No, 4447 Melvin Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 4447 Melvin Circle West have accessible units?
No, 4447 Melvin Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 Melvin Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4447 Melvin Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
