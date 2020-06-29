4447 Melvin Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Cedar Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This spacious well-maintained home is conveniently located within minutes of shopping and I295. The family room is huge and the master has lots of closet space. HUGE BACKYARD and WALK-IN CLOSET! This spacious well-maintained home is conveniently located within minutes of shopping and I295. The family room is huge and the master has lots of closet space. HUGE BACKYARD and WALK-IN CLOSET!
This beautiful Home will be available after Feb 25
Open House will be on Saturday Feb 25 and Feb 26 from 10am to 6pm. Please e-mail or text me at 516-369-6540 to confirm your appointment to view this house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4447 Melvin Circle West have any available units?
4447 Melvin Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.