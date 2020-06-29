4447 Melvin Circle West

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This spacious well-maintained home is conveniently located within minutes of shopping and I295. The family room is huge and the master has lots of closet space. HUGE BACKYARD and WALK-IN CLOSET!

This spacious well-maintained home is conveniently located within minutes of shopping and I295. The family room is huge and the master has lots of closet space. HUGE BACKYARD and WALK-IN CLOSET!



This beautiful Home will be available after Feb 25



Open House will be on Saturday Feb 25 and Feb 26 from 10am to 6pm. Please e-mail or text me at 516-369-6540 to confirm your appointment to view this house.