443 COBBLER TRAIL
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

443 COBBLER TRAIL

443 Cobbler Trail · (904) 599-8326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

443 Cobbler Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
hot tub
Lovely 55+ Community Rental Home in Artisan Lakes at Nocatee. This Marcel floorpan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open kitchen, butler pantry and spacious lanai overlooking the preserve. Tenant will have access to all amenities including resort style pools, jacuzzi, fitness center, clubhouse, pickle ball, putting green, clubs and activities, plus abundant amenities offered in Nocatee. Landcare service & irrigation is included. Tenant only responsible for electric and potable water. Small pets will be considered. Application, background & credit check required for $40.00 fee per person. 12 month lease required by HOA, must be 55+ and no parties under 19 years old in age restricted community. Available June 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 COBBLER TRAIL have any available units?
443 COBBLER TRAIL has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 COBBLER TRAIL have?
Some of 443 COBBLER TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 COBBLER TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
443 COBBLER TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 COBBLER TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 COBBLER TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 443 COBBLER TRAIL offer parking?
No, 443 COBBLER TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 443 COBBLER TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 COBBLER TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 COBBLER TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 443 COBBLER TRAIL has a pool.
Does 443 COBBLER TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 443 COBBLER TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 443 COBBLER TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 COBBLER TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
