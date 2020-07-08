443 COBBLER TRAIL

Amenities

Lovely 55+ Community Rental Home in Artisan Lakes at Nocatee. This Marcel floorpan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open kitchen, butler pantry and spacious lanai overlooking the preserve. Tenant will have access to all amenities including resort style pools, jacuzzi, fitness center, clubhouse, pickle ball, putting green, clubs and activities, plus abundant amenities offered in Nocatee. Landcare service & irrigation is included. Tenant only responsible for electric and potable water. Small pets will be considered. Application, background & credit check required for $40.00 fee per person. 12 month lease required by HOA, must be 55+ and no parties under 19 years old in age restricted community. Available June 1, 2020