Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:38 AM

4421 ELLIPSE DR

4421 Ellipse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4421 Ellipse Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Spacious 3 story townhome in the well sought out St Johns Town Center! Georgetown is conveniently located next to Publix and walking distance to shops and restaurants of the Town Center! This townhome has over 2,100 sq. ft.. It is 3 stories with a single car attached garage. Upon entering the townhome you have one bedroom and a bathroom downstair. On the second level you have a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, half bathroom, a large living room and a patio off of the kitchen. The top floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Patio has a nice private preserve view. This unit is a must see! Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 ELLIPSE DR have any available units?
4421 ELLIPSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 ELLIPSE DR have?
Some of 4421 ELLIPSE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 ELLIPSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4421 ELLIPSE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 ELLIPSE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4421 ELLIPSE DR is pet friendly.
Does 4421 ELLIPSE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4421 ELLIPSE DR offers parking.
Does 4421 ELLIPSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 ELLIPSE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 ELLIPSE DR have a pool?
No, 4421 ELLIPSE DR does not have a pool.
Does 4421 ELLIPSE DR have accessible units?
No, 4421 ELLIPSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 ELLIPSE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 ELLIPSE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
