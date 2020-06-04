4421 ELLIPSE DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Spacious 3 story townhome in the well sought out St Johns Town Center! Georgetown is conveniently located next to Publix and walking distance to shops and restaurants of the Town Center! This townhome has over 2,100 sq. ft.. It is 3 stories with a single car attached garage. Upon entering the townhome you have one bedroom and a bathroom downstair. On the second level you have a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, half bathroom, a large living room and a patio off of the kitchen. The top floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Patio has a nice private preserve view. This unit is a must see! Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.