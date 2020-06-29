All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:20 AM

4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3

4390 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4390 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great condo for rent in Riverside 3BR 2BA with just over 1300SqFt: Kitchen, dining, living room, and 3 nice sized rooms. Split bedroom layout, so great for roommates to share, or families with kids. Short walk to Publix, Metro Diner and much more shopping. Quiet walkable neighborhood with a park right across the street. Comes with all appliances and a really nice washer and dryer. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT. MUST CARRY RENTERS INSURANCE.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 have any available units?
4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 have?
Some of 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia