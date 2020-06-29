4390 Herschel Street - 1, Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great condo for rent in Riverside 3BR 2BA with just over 1300SqFt: Kitchen, dining, living room, and 3 nice sized rooms. Split bedroom layout, so great for roommates to share, or families with kids. Short walk to Publix, Metro Diner and much more shopping. Quiet walkable neighborhood with a park right across the street. Comes with all appliances and a really nice washer and dryer. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT. MUST CARRY RENTERS INSURANCE.



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm.