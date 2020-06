Amenities

This is an attached townhouse in Mandarin in an amazing commute location right off 295. Townhouse is in great condition brand new hardwood flooring upstairs, with newer kitchen cabinets, neutral paint, wine rack, 16 x 16 ceramic tiles throughout no carpet anywhere! The best feature of the townhouse are the 2 masters w/full newly remodeled baths. New screened lanai with private fenced backyard and patio gazebo. Townhouse comes with a gas grill to make entertaining easy!