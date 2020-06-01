A large duplex Townhouse with the backyard half the size of the football field next to busy 103rd and Ricker rd walking distance to shopping and restaurants. close to highway I-295 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189370 Property Id 189370
(RLNE5394206)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4293 Melissa Ct W have any available units?
4293 Melissa Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.