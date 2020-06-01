All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

4293 Melissa Ct W

4293 Melissa Court West · No Longer Available
Location

4293 Melissa Court West, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
4293 Melissa Ct west - Property Id: 189370

A large duplex Townhouse with the backyard half the size of the football field next to busy 103rd and Ricker rd walking distance to shopping and restaurants. close to highway I-295
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4293 Melissa Ct W have any available units?
4293 Melissa Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4293 Melissa Ct W have?
Some of 4293 Melissa Ct W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4293 Melissa Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
4293 Melissa Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4293 Melissa Ct W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4293 Melissa Ct W is pet friendly.
Does 4293 Melissa Ct W offer parking?
No, 4293 Melissa Ct W does not offer parking.
Does 4293 Melissa Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4293 Melissa Ct W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4293 Melissa Ct W have a pool?
No, 4293 Melissa Ct W does not have a pool.
Does 4293 Melissa Ct W have accessible units?
No, 4293 Melissa Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 4293 Melissa Ct W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4293 Melissa Ct W has units with dishwashers.

