4228 METRON DR

Great Location and beautiful town home 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Midtowne.Gated community,Amenities includes Clubhouse, Fitness Center,Community poolSpacious family room with sliding doors to screened patioLarge Master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closetElegant master bath with dual vanity, garden tub and separate glass enclosed shower Full size washer/dryer included in a separate laundry roomKitchen with Upgraded cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite CountertopsGE Appliances (Dishwasher, Burner, microwave and double door refrigerator)Installed security systemWorking Water Softener Close to shopping Close to shopping (St John's Town center and Avenues Mall), UNF, beaches and Downtown.