Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

4228 METRON DR

4228 Metron Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4228 Metron Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great Location and beautiful town home 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Midtowne.Gated community,Amenities includes Clubhouse, Fitness Center,Community poolSpacious family room with sliding doors to screened patioLarge Master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closetElegant master bath with dual vanity, garden tub and separate glass enclosed shower Full size washer/dryer included in a separate laundry roomKitchen with Upgraded cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite CountertopsGE Appliances (Dishwasher, Burner, microwave and double door refrigerator)Installed security systemWorking Water Softener Close to shopping Close to shopping (St John's Town center and Avenues Mall), UNF, beaches and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

