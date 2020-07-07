4227 Winderpark Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome

•Stone wood burning fireplace and wet-bar in living room

•Living and dining room combination

•Kitchen offers all appliances stainless steal (fridge will be installed before move in), pantry closet and breakfast bar area

•Downstairs has tile flooring and stair & upstairs carpeted

•Designer two-tone paint thru out unit

•Half-bathroom downstairs

•Both bedrooms are upstairs and each has its own bathroom

•Backyard is all wood decking and screened Porch

•Storage unit off back patio

•Convenient to shopping, dining and I-295



NOTE: •Security deposit amount may vary.

•• Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.