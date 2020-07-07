All apartments in Jacksonville
4227 Winderpark Court
4227 Winderpark Court

4227 Winderpark Court · No Longer Available
Location

4227 Winderpark Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

•2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome
•Stone wood burning fireplace and wet-bar in living room
•Living and dining room combination
•Kitchen offers all appliances stainless steal (fridge will be installed before move in), pantry closet and breakfast bar area
•Downstairs has tile flooring and stair & upstairs carpeted
•Designer two-tone paint thru out unit
•Half-bathroom downstairs
•Both bedrooms are upstairs and each has its own bathroom
•Backyard is all wood decking and screened Porch
•Storage unit off back patio
•Convenient to shopping, dining and I-295

NOTE: •Security deposit amount may vary.
•• Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 Winderpark Court have any available units?
4227 Winderpark Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4227 Winderpark Court have?
Some of 4227 Winderpark Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Winderpark Court currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Winderpark Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 Winderpark Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4227 Winderpark Court is pet friendly.
Does 4227 Winderpark Court offer parking?
No, 4227 Winderpark Court does not offer parking.
Does 4227 Winderpark Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 Winderpark Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 Winderpark Court have a pool?
No, 4227 Winderpark Court does not have a pool.
Does 4227 Winderpark Court have accessible units?
No, 4227 Winderpark Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 Winderpark Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4227 Winderpark Court does not have units with dishwashers.

