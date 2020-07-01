All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

4171 CROWNWOOD DR

4171 Crownwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4171 Crownwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful home is the One You Have Been Waiting for. This Spectacular 3 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Home Featuring a Spacious Kitchen with 42'' Cabinets, Corian Counters, Stainless Appliances, Bright Open Floor Plan, Screened Lanai, 1 Car Garage, Large Master Bedroom, TILE IN THE KITCHEN AND ALL BATHS, Laminate flooring in the living area and all bedrooms, NO CARPET AT ALL. This Community is Gated and Features TWO Pools and Clubhouses, Playground, Covered Area & Fitness Center. Conveniently Located Close to I-95, St Johns Town Center, The Beaches, St Vincent's Hospital, Restaurants and more...This Home is a MUST See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4171 CROWNWOOD DR have any available units?
4171 CROWNWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4171 CROWNWOOD DR have?
Some of 4171 CROWNWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4171 CROWNWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
4171 CROWNWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4171 CROWNWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 4171 CROWNWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4171 CROWNWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 4171 CROWNWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 4171 CROWNWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4171 CROWNWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4171 CROWNWOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 4171 CROWNWOOD DR has a pool.
Does 4171 CROWNWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 4171 CROWNWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4171 CROWNWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4171 CROWNWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.

