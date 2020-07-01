4171 CROWNWOOD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

This beautiful home is the One You Have Been Waiting for. This Spectacular 3 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Home Featuring a Spacious Kitchen with 42'' Cabinets, Corian Counters, Stainless Appliances, Bright Open Floor Plan, Screened Lanai, 1 Car Garage, Large Master Bedroom, TILE IN THE KITCHEN AND ALL BATHS, Laminate flooring in the living area and all bedrooms, NO CARPET AT ALL. This Community is Gated and Features TWO Pools and Clubhouses, Playground, Covered Area & Fitness Center. Conveniently Located Close to I-95, St Johns Town Center, The Beaches, St Vincent's Hospital, Restaurants and more...This Home is a MUST See!!