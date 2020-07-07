All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

417 Landon Ave.

417 Landon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

417 Landon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning San Marco Studio! - Live or work in Historic San Marco! This studio is beautifully remodeled and updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, self closing cabinets, large ceramic tile throughout and new interior paint.
The bathroom has a glass enclosed shower and bath tub, nice vanity and modern light fixtures.
Conveniently offering 1 parking space in front and easy access to the laundry room. The Water and Sewer IS INCLUDED in the rent! This property could also be leased as commercial space for a small office.
Walk across the street to many different restaurants and shops! Call or text 904-945-6600 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5229533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Landon Ave. have any available units?
417 Landon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Landon Ave. have?
Some of 417 Landon Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Landon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
417 Landon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Landon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Landon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 417 Landon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 417 Landon Ave. offers parking.
Does 417 Landon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Landon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Landon Ave. have a pool?
No, 417 Landon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 417 Landon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 417 Landon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Landon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Landon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

