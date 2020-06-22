413 Abingdon Place

Amenities

Condo 4/2.5 $1600mo/1600dp near Regency Library - Property Id: 82578



Spacious & open with dining room and eat in kitchen that has granite countertops, glass top stove with warming drawer, corner cabinets have lazy-susan shelving. New side-by-side ice & water in the door. Microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and filtered water at sink.

Extra-large pantry/utility room with plenty of storage space.

Huge living room with built in shelves.

Gated private custom deck & utility room for storage.

Master suite with sliding glass doors, walk-in closet and double vanity sinks in bathroom.

W/D hookups in unit.

Downstairs has tile floors. Upstairs has wood floors and two of the four bedrooms have carpet.

The back of the building faces a wooded nature preserve.

2 Dedicated parking spaces and short-term guest spaces.

Property amenities include:

Three swimming pools. Clubhouse, Weight Room, Sauna,Tennis Courts, Lake access and Car wash area.

No Pets,No Smoking.

For appointment, please leave name & phone # (904) 528-7819



