Jacksonville, FL
413 Abingdon Place
413 Abingdon Place

413 Abingdon Place · No Longer Available
Location

413 Abingdon Place, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Condo 4/2.5 $1600mo/1600dp near Regency Library - Property Id: 82578

Spacious & open with dining room and eat in kitchen that has granite countertops, glass top stove with warming drawer, corner cabinets have lazy-susan shelving. New side-by-side ice & water in the door. Microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and filtered water at sink.
Extra-large pantry/utility room with plenty of storage space.
Huge living room with built in shelves.
Gated private custom deck & utility room for storage.
Master suite with sliding glass doors, walk-in closet and double vanity sinks in bathroom.
W/D hookups in unit.
Downstairs has tile floors. Upstairs has wood floors and two of the four bedrooms have carpet.
The back of the building faces a wooded nature preserve.
2 Dedicated parking spaces and short-term guest spaces.
Property amenities include:
Three swimming pools. Clubhouse, Weight Room, Sauna,Tennis Courts, Lake access and Car wash area.
No Pets,No Smoking.
For appointment, please leave name & phone # (904) 528-7819

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82578
Property Id 82578

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4644025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Abingdon Place have any available units?
413 Abingdon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Abingdon Place have?
Some of 413 Abingdon Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Abingdon Place currently offering any rent specials?
413 Abingdon Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Abingdon Place pet-friendly?
No, 413 Abingdon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 413 Abingdon Place offer parking?
Yes, 413 Abingdon Place does offer parking.
Does 413 Abingdon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Abingdon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Abingdon Place have a pool?
Yes, 413 Abingdon Place has a pool.
Does 413 Abingdon Place have accessible units?
No, 413 Abingdon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Abingdon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Abingdon Place has units with dishwashers.
