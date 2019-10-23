All apartments in Jacksonville
4129 Angol Place
4129 Angol Place

4129 Angol Place · No Longer Available
Location

4129 Angol Place, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4/2 with garage on Westside - This home has a double driveway, a carport and a one car garage. It also features a large living room with fireplace, all ceramic tile and the bedrooms have carpet, lots of cabinets, large utility room, big front porch, fenced back yard and sits on a nice corner lot. This home has a fully equipped kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, central a/c and w/d conn.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5169619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

