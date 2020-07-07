4019 Laurelwood Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f8d0746024 ---- Professionally-managed townhouse for rent in Mandarin -Convenient location off Old St Augustine Rd, close to San Jose Blvd -End-unit Townhouse with 1-car garage -1600 square feet of living space -2 spacious bedrooms each have in-suite bathroom and walk-in closets -Wood Laminate flooring and ceramic tile downstairs, carpet upstairs -Large family room with fireplace -Washer/Dryer connections in downstairs closet -Half-bathroom downstairs -Kitchen has bar-top and 2 separate pantries, including 1 large walk-in -Dining area overlooks large screened and covered patio -Paver patio outside, overlooks large pond with fountains -No more than 2 pets will be considered. Pets under 40 lbs. Refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent will be required -NO SMOKING -Available for occupancy beginning June 18, 2019 Please take a moment to look over the rental qualifications on our website before calling to schedule a showing: http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines 12 month lease, renewable 1 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile City Water Disposal Internet Ready Laminate Flooring Patio Screened Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range W/D Hookups Only Walk In Closet(S) Washer / Dryer Hookups Waterfront Property Wood Fireplace