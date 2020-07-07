All apartments in Jacksonville
4019 Laurelwood Dr

4019 Laurelwood Drive
Location

4019 Laurelwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Professionally-managed townhouse for rent in Mandarin -Convenient location off Old St Augustine Rd, close to San Jose Blvd -End-unit Townhouse with 1-car garage -1600 square feet of living space -2 spacious bedrooms each have in-suite bathroom and walk-in closets -Wood Laminate flooring and ceramic tile downstairs, carpet upstairs -Large family room with fireplace -Washer/Dryer connections in downstairs closet -Half-bathroom downstairs -Kitchen has bar-top and 2 separate pantries, including 1 large walk-in -Dining area overlooks large screened and covered patio -Paver patio outside, overlooks large pond with fountains -No more than 2 pets will be considered. Pets under 40 lbs. Refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent will be required -NO SMOKING -Available for occupancy beginning June 18, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Laurelwood Dr have any available units?
4019 Laurelwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 Laurelwood Dr have?
Some of 4019 Laurelwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Laurelwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Laurelwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Laurelwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Laurelwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Laurelwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Laurelwood Dr offers parking.
Does 4019 Laurelwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Laurelwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Laurelwood Dr have a pool?
No, 4019 Laurelwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Laurelwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4019 Laurelwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Laurelwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Laurelwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

