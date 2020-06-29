All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3897 LIONHEART DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3897 LIONHEART DR
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

3897 LIONHEART DR

3897 Lionheart Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3897 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Town home in the gated community of Ironwood. Private back patio opens up to a preserve. Kitchen has corian countertops with stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood laminate floors in the living/dining area and a fireplace to snuggle up to. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large Master Suite with private bath. Laundry upstairs and an attached garage. Come check this one out! Fresh paint throughout! New carpet to be installed! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3897 LIONHEART DR have any available units?
3897 LIONHEART DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3897 LIONHEART DR have?
Some of 3897 LIONHEART DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3897 LIONHEART DR currently offering any rent specials?
3897 LIONHEART DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3897 LIONHEART DR pet-friendly?
No, 3897 LIONHEART DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3897 LIONHEART DR offer parking?
Yes, 3897 LIONHEART DR offers parking.
Does 3897 LIONHEART DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3897 LIONHEART DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3897 LIONHEART DR have a pool?
Yes, 3897 LIONHEART DR has a pool.
Does 3897 LIONHEART DR have accessible units?
No, 3897 LIONHEART DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3897 LIONHEART DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3897 LIONHEART DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia