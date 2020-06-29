3897 LIONHEART DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning Town home in the gated community of Ironwood. Private back patio opens up to a preserve. Kitchen has corian countertops with stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood laminate floors in the living/dining area and a fireplace to snuggle up to. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large Master Suite with private bath. Laundry upstairs and an attached garage. Come check this one out! Fresh paint throughout! New carpet to be installed! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!