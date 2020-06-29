Stunning Town home in the gated community of Ironwood. Private back patio opens up to a preserve. Kitchen has corian countertops with stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood laminate floors in the living/dining area and a fireplace to snuggle up to. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large Master Suite with private bath. Laundry upstairs and an attached garage. Come check this one out! Fresh paint throughout! New carpet to be installed! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3897 LIONHEART DR have any available units?
3897 LIONHEART DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.