3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Like New 2018 4/3 Home in North Hammock. Gorgeous ceramic tile in all the common rooms. Elegant entry to a formal dining and open kitchen and family room. The kitchen features an impressive island with sink and bar, stainless appliances, and extended countertops and cabinetry including wine cabinet. Built in bench storage in the breakfast nook. The owner's suite has a walk in closet and features a bath with dual vanities and an awesome walk in shower and garden tub. This home has two guest rooms with guest bath and a separate laundry room downstairs. Washer & Dryer Included! (as-is) Upstairs is the third guest bedroom with full bath and closet.The backyard has a covered patio and fenced in backyard.