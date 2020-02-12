All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR

3879 Hammock Bluff Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3879 Hammock Bluff Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Like New 2018 4/3 Home in North Hammock. Gorgeous ceramic tile in all the common rooms. Elegant entry to a formal dining and open kitchen and family room. The kitchen features an impressive island with sink and bar, stainless appliances, and extended countertops and cabinetry including wine cabinet. Built in bench storage in the breakfast nook. The owner's suite has a walk in closet and features a bath with dual vanities and an awesome walk in shower and garden tub. This home has two guest rooms with guest bath and a separate laundry room downstairs. Washer & Dryer Included! (as-is) Upstairs is the third guest bedroom with full bath and closet.The backyard has a covered patio and fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR have any available units?
3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR have?
Some of 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR offers parking.
Does 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR have a pool?
No, 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR does not have a pool.
Does 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR have accessible units?
No, 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3879 HAMMOCK BLUFF CIR has units with dishwashers.

