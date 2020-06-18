All apartments in Jacksonville
3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1
3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1

3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard · (678) 544-5265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Office size is approximately 160 SF +/-. Small kitchenette and break room, adequate parking, and bathrooms.

Utilities, Internet, CAM, included in rate.

Monthly rent is $240.00, plus sales and use tax.

Other current tenants are real estate, legal, executive staffing, technology, and manufacturer representatives.
Williamsburg Park is located off of San Jose Boulevard between Baymeadows and Sunbeam Roads in Jacksonville, FL. It is a five building and 22 Unit Office Complex.

This unit is located at 3840-1 Williamsburg Park Blvd. and is a multi-tenant executive office unit. There are multiple tenants within the unit that share common area space and the total office size is approximately 2,860 SF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 have any available units?
3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 does offer parking.
Does 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 have a pool?
No, 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 have accessible units?
No, 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1 has units with air conditioning.
