3840 Williamsburg Park Boulevard - 1 - Office 1

Amenities

parking air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking internet access

Office size is approximately 160 SF +/-. Small kitchenette and break room, adequate parking, and bathrooms.



Utilities, Internet, CAM, included in rate.



Monthly rent is $240.00, plus sales and use tax.



Other current tenants are real estate, legal, executive staffing, technology, and manufacturer representatives.

Williamsburg Park is located off of San Jose Boulevard between Baymeadows and Sunbeam Roads in Jacksonville, FL. It is a five building and 22 Unit Office Complex.



This unit is located at 3840-1 Williamsburg Park Blvd. and is a multi-tenant executive office unit. There are multiple tenants within the unit that share common area space and the total office size is approximately 2,860 SF.