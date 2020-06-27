All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3829 Tyndale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3829 Tyndale Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

3829 Tyndale Drive

3829 Tyndale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3829 Tyndale Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this awesome 3 Bedroom 1.1 bath home located in Jacksonville, FL. As soon as you walk in you will see the stunning interior with vinyl wood plank throughout the kitchen and bedrooms with tile in the bathroom. Great space for entertaining. The kitchen has recently been updated with beautiful stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There is a storage shed with the home and plenty of room to roam with a spacious backyard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 Tyndale Drive have any available units?
3829 Tyndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 Tyndale Drive have?
Some of 3829 Tyndale Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 Tyndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Tyndale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Tyndale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 Tyndale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3829 Tyndale Drive offer parking?
No, 3829 Tyndale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3829 Tyndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 Tyndale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Tyndale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3829 Tyndale Drive has a pool.
Does 3829 Tyndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3829 Tyndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Tyndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 Tyndale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia