3829 Tyndale Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Don't miss this awesome 3 Bedroom 1.1 bath home located in Jacksonville, FL. As soon as you walk in you will see the stunning interior with vinyl wood plank throughout the kitchen and bedrooms with tile in the bathroom. Great space for entertaining. The kitchen has recently been updated with beautiful stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There is a storage shed with the home and plenty of room to roam with a spacious backyard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.