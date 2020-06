Amenities

AVONDALE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, west on Park St, left on Ingleside, right on Boone Park. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living/dining room combo, kitchen(R,R), carpet, window units, off street parking for one car, $75 credit included in rent for electric, sewer and water included, security deposit $725, owner may consider some pets, 1 year lease, outside smokers only [AVLB PM BK] available August 1