Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Open and inviting describe this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Willow Ridge. Located in a gated community with easy interstate access, this ground floor unit is sure to please. Features a spacious kitchen, open patio with pond view, large master suite and more. Come and enjoy the ease of condo living with this condo built in 2006. Located near I-295 and Orange Park Mall.