3604 SILVERY LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful & Highly Desirable, Mandarin-San Jose Home. This elegant 4/3 offers hardwood flooring in the formal living room, dining room, & hall. The Gourmet Kitchen features Bosch appliances, tile flooring, granite countertops & opens up to the beautiful family room with nice built-ins. The dining room has triple tray ceilings, crown molding, various upgraded paneling, & recessed lighting. A Jack & Jill bathroom updated w/new flooring, granite c'tops, Kohler under mount double sinks & maple cabinets. Master Suite w/ triple tray ceilings & Master BA is oversized w/jetted spa tub & sep shower, double sinks in extended master vanity. Huge walk-in closet w/built-ins. Close to Downtown, San Marco, Bolles & Grocery Stores