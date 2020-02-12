All apartments in Jacksonville
3604 SILVERY LN
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:09 AM

3604 SILVERY LN

3604 Silvery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Silvery Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Monclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful & Highly Desirable, Mandarin-San Jose Home. This elegant 4/3 offers hardwood flooring in the formal living room, dining room, & hall. The Gourmet Kitchen features Bosch appliances, tile flooring, granite countertops & opens up to the beautiful family room with nice built-ins. The dining room has triple tray ceilings, crown molding, various upgraded paneling, & recessed lighting. A Jack & Jill bathroom updated w/new flooring, granite c'tops, Kohler under mount double sinks & maple cabinets. Master Suite w/ triple tray ceilings & Master BA is oversized w/jetted spa tub & sep shower, double sinks in extended master vanity. Huge walk-in closet w/built-ins. Close to Downtown, San Marco, Bolles & Grocery Stores

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 SILVERY LN have any available units?
3604 SILVERY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 SILVERY LN have?
Some of 3604 SILVERY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 SILVERY LN currently offering any rent specials?
3604 SILVERY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 SILVERY LN pet-friendly?
No, 3604 SILVERY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3604 SILVERY LN offer parking?
Yes, 3604 SILVERY LN offers parking.
Does 3604 SILVERY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3604 SILVERY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 SILVERY LN have a pool?
No, 3604 SILVERY LN does not have a pool.
Does 3604 SILVERY LN have accessible units?
No, 3604 SILVERY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 SILVERY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 SILVERY LN has units with dishwashers.
