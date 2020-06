Amenities

AVONDALE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, left on Edgewood, right on St Johns, left on Talbot, right on Pine to duplex -2 BA, 2.5 BA, living room, dining room, new kitchen w/granite(R/R/DW/MW), CHA, tile and hardwood floors, W/D, approx 1800 sf, 2 covered parking spots, behind the shops of Avondale , new baths/kitchen, security system, $2000 sec dep, 1 year lease, non-smoking, may consider pet w/NRPF [ATK sh/fm] available 5/1/20