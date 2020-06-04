All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR

3546 Hartsfield Forest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3546 Hartsfield Forest Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Townhome with over 1700 sq ft of living space and tons of upgrades. This unit has all the upgrades and is a STEAL at this price. A perfect community with easy commutes to both Naval Bases and 9A. This stylish home has a numerous upgrades through the entire house. The Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. The entire house has wall to wall carpet. Master bath has large soaking tub. All three bedrooms have windows with natural light (a true bonus for this home, not common in townhomes). This unit provides elegance at a more than reasonable rate. It won't last long at this price! All neighborhood fees included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR have any available units?
3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR have?
Some of 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR offers parking.
Does 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR have a pool?
No, 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR does not have a pool.
Does 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR have accessible units?
No, 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia