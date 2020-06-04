3546 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious Townhome with over 1700 sq ft of living space and tons of upgrades. This unit has all the upgrades and is a STEAL at this price. A perfect community with easy commutes to both Naval Bases and 9A. This stylish home has a numerous upgrades through the entire house. The Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. The entire house has wall to wall carpet. Master bath has large soaking tub. All three bedrooms have windows with natural light (a true bonus for this home, not common in townhomes). This unit provides elegance at a more than reasonable rate. It won't last long at this price! All neighborhood fees included.