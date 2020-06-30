All apartments in Jacksonville
352 W 67TH ST
352 W 67TH ST

352 West 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

352 West 67th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 W 67TH ST have any available units?
352 W 67TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 352 W 67TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
352 W 67TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 W 67TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 352 W 67TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 352 W 67TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 352 W 67TH ST offers parking.
Does 352 W 67TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 W 67TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 W 67TH ST have a pool?
No, 352 W 67TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 352 W 67TH ST have accessible units?
No, 352 W 67TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 352 W 67TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 W 67TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 352 W 67TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 W 67TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

