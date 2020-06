Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Your chance to live in South Riverside. BRAND NEW Paint and CArpet throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs, large master bedroom with walk in closet, and en suite. Two other great size rooms. laundry is upstairs. Half Bathroom downstairs, great living area, and eating space off of the kitchen. Small fenced yard out back. This unit offers a one car garage. Close to Major Highways and downtown. Schedule your showing today.