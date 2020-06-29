3445 Tarpon dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4/2 in Arlington - This 4/2 with den (could easily be a 5/2)features a fenced back yard nicely landscaped, back wood deck, separate living room and dining room. It also has a nice fully equipped kitchen with all appliances and lots of cabinets, a utility room with washer and dryer and central a/c.



DIRECTIONS: N on University Blvd, R on Ft Caroline, R on Tarpon Dr



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5161188)