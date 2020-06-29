All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

3445 Tarpon dr

3445 Tarpon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3445 Tarpon Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/2 in Arlington - This 4/2 with den (could easily be a 5/2)features a fenced back yard nicely landscaped, back wood deck, separate living room and dining room. It also has a nice fully equipped kitchen with all appliances and lots of cabinets, a utility room with washer and dryer and central a/c.

DIRECTIONS: N on University Blvd, R on Ft Caroline, R on Tarpon Dr

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5161188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Tarpon dr have any available units?
3445 Tarpon dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3445 Tarpon dr have?
Some of 3445 Tarpon dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Tarpon dr currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Tarpon dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Tarpon dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3445 Tarpon dr is pet friendly.
Does 3445 Tarpon dr offer parking?
No, 3445 Tarpon dr does not offer parking.
Does 3445 Tarpon dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3445 Tarpon dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Tarpon dr have a pool?
No, 3445 Tarpon dr does not have a pool.
Does 3445 Tarpon dr have accessible units?
No, 3445 Tarpon dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Tarpon dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3445 Tarpon dr does not have units with dishwashers.
