3436 Franklin St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This all new 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely renovated and has a huge fully fenced yard.



Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores.



Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.



Lease includes exterminator services and landscaping maintenance.



Additional fees apply:



Application fee - $50 per adult



Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet



Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.



Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com