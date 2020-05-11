Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3436 Franklin St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3436 Franklin St.
3436 Franklin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3436 Franklin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This all new 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely renovated and has a huge fully fenced yard.
Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores.
Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
Lease includes exterminator services and landscaping maintenance.
Additional fees apply:
Application fee - $50 per adult
Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet
Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.
Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3436 Franklin St. have any available units?
3436 Franklin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3436 Franklin St. have?
Some of 3436 Franklin St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3436 Franklin St. currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Franklin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Franklin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3436 Franklin St. is pet friendly.
Does 3436 Franklin St. offer parking?
Yes, 3436 Franklin St. offers parking.
Does 3436 Franklin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 Franklin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Franklin St. have a pool?
No, 3436 Franklin St. does not have a pool.
Does 3436 Franklin St. have accessible units?
No, 3436 Franklin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Franklin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 Franklin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
St. Marys, GA
