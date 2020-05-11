All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3436 Franklin St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3436 Franklin St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3436 Franklin St.

3436 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3436 Franklin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This all new 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely renovated and has a huge fully fenced yard.

Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores.

Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.

Lease includes exterminator services and landscaping maintenance.

Additional fees apply:

Application fee - $50 per adult

Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet

Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.

Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 Franklin St. have any available units?
3436 Franklin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3436 Franklin St. have?
Some of 3436 Franklin St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 Franklin St. currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Franklin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Franklin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3436 Franklin St. is pet friendly.
Does 3436 Franklin St. offer parking?
Yes, 3436 Franklin St. offers parking.
Does 3436 Franklin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 Franklin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Franklin St. have a pool?
No, 3436 Franklin St. does not have a pool.
Does 3436 Franklin St. have accessible units?
No, 3436 Franklin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Franklin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 Franklin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia