1 bedrm/1 bath house with a large fenced in yard, garage w/ electric garage door & remote opener. Outdoor shed for storage. wood deck in back of home. New flooring and new paint throughout. New fridge. Centrally located. Pets accepted with approval. $300 nonrefundable pet deposit. $885 security deposit, $885 monthly rent. Application fee $40 for each person over 18 yrs. move in available 2/1/19