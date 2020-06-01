All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3401 Townsend Blvd 1213
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

3401 Townsend Blvd 1213

3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3401 Townsend Blvd 1213, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 Bed and 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 66369

This first level condo is in very desirable area features a Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Ceramic Tile Floors In Living Area With Berber Carpet In Bedroom. Large Patio in the Back that overlooks Tropical Backyard Landscape with Lots Of Privacy. The Ceiling is concrete slab so you never hear upstairs neighbor. The water and sewer are included with the rent. Application fee is $45 per adult for a credit and background check. Renter must have an income of 3 times the rent. Pets are subject to a one-time nonrefundable fee of $200 per pet due at move-in
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66369
Property Id 66369

(RLNE4706643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 have any available units?
3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 have?
Some of 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 offer parking?
No, 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 does not offer parking.
Does 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 have a pool?
No, 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 have accessible units?
No, 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Townsend Blvd 1213 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia