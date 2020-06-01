3401 Townsend Blvd 1213

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1 Bed and 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 66369



This first level condo is in very desirable area features a Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Ceramic Tile Floors In Living Area With Berber Carpet In Bedroom. Large Patio in the Back that overlooks Tropical Backyard Landscape with Lots Of Privacy. The Ceiling is concrete slab so you never hear upstairs neighbor. The water and sewer are included with the rent. Application fee is $45 per adult for a credit and background check. Renter must have an income of 3 times the rent. Pets are subject to a one-time nonrefundable fee of $200 per pet due at move-in

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66369

Property Id 66369



(RLNE4706643)